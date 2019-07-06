Two-time World Cup champion Argentina will take the field on July 6 against Chile for the third-place match of the Copa America 2019, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Argentina went down to Brazil 2-0 in their semi-final clash whereas Chile was handed a shocking 3-0 defeat by Peru.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina lost 2-0 to Brazil in the semi-final which was a much-awaited clash. The La Albiceleste were the better team on that night but luck was not on their side. They went into attack a lot of times but could not hit the back of the net, instead, they hit the crossbar twice. Messi's Copa dream took another hit and he has to wait for the 2023 Copa America to again try and win. Argentina had performed poorly throughout the tournament but they became much more organised in the semi-final and performed well. They will seek redemption against Chile as the latter beat them in the finals of the last two editions of the tournament.

On the other hand, Chile were handed a shocking defeat by Peru. The La Roja have been performing pretty well at the starting of the tournament but their performance started to deteriorate as the tournament progressed. But they did not expect a loss against Peru and they had the better possession. They even missed a penalty in the dying minutes of the match. They will look forward to again beat Argentina and settle for the third spot.

The Argentina-Chile match will start at 4 PM on July 6, according to local time and 12.30 AM, July 7, according to IST.

Global TV listings and Live stream

Telemundo: USA

Premier Sports 1: UK

Stream: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ESPN+, Premier Player

How to watch in India

There has been a huge disappointment for Indian football fans as the tournament will not be telecast in the country. Fans can watch the live stream by using free VPN services and download apk's like Navixsport. The application cannot be downloaded from any play store but it is available online for free. It can be downloaded by simply searching on Google. Two search results will come, one for Android and another for iOS. The viewers have to go inside the website according to their requirements, click on free download and enjoy the match.