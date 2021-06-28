Continuing their gruesome attacks on soft targets, a group of terrorists attacked the residence of a Special Police Officer (SPO) of J&K police on late Saturday evening in Hariparigam in South Kashmir's Awantipura area. SPO Fayaz Ahmed and his wife lost their lives in the terror attack while their daughter was seriously injured in the attack.

"Terrorists barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad of Hariparigam Awantipora and fired indiscriminately. In this terror incident, he along with his wife and daughter received critical gunshot injuries. Fayaz Ahmad succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off. Search going on," a police spokesman said and further added that Fayaz's Ahmed wife Raja Begum also succumbed to the injuries in the hospital.

Terrorists forced their entry into Fayaz's home

Reports said that terrorists forced entry into the residence of Fayaz Ahmad and fired indiscriminately. In the incident, SPO along with his wife and daughter received serious bullet wounds. While Fayaz died on the spot, his wife Raja begum succumbed to the wounds at GMC Anantnag. Their daughter Rafiya has been admitted to the hospital. Hospital authorities said that the condition of Rafiya is very serious as she received bullet injuries.

Terrorists attacking soft targets

On June 23 Jammu and Kashmir police inspector Parvaiz Ahmad Dar was killed in a terrorist attack on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The officer worked with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) wing of the police. He was shot near his house in Nowgam when he was returning home after offering evening prayers. He was taken to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in the old city but died before reaching the hospital.

On June 17, a cop was killed in a terror attack in the old city of Srinagar. Javaid Ahmad was shot dead by terrorists near his home at Saidapora in Srinagar.

On June 12, two policemen and as many civilians were killed and at least three others injured when militants opened fire targeting security forces in Sopore.