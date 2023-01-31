Internet users around the world are now demanding access to high-speed Internet anywhere, anytime, which is why we see companies like Starlink offering satellite Internet. People are wondering what the next generation of the internet will look like and how the data will be transmitted. How would ISP, tech companies, and different parties work together in this ecosystem to provide a more accurate global infrastructure monitoring and analysis?

We invited William Kok, an entrepreneur, and tech veteran, to take a closer look at the principles of network infrastructure optimization and the issues facing current developments:

"For carriers, cloud, and CDN companies, it's important to measure user experiences, since there can be network jitter or latencies," he said.

With a background in cloud, big data, and engineering, William founded and has been serving as the COO of IPIP since 2018, an infrastructure research company which provides IP data analysis, he oversees product management and global operation.

When it comes to IP geolocation, IPIP is an innovator in the field. Its data has supported the growth of the Internet, and they have customers from advertising, gaming, and CDNs, serving a user base of over a billion.

When asked about the vision of his field, William said: "It is to build the most accurate and reliable product of this rapidly changing era and stay ahead of the curve in terms of network performance and accuracy." His key takeaway was being a data-driven firm that empower the technology industry.

We asked William how companies can improve user experiences. "You need to know how to make it stable and faster. Basically, you need to know how to distribute the traffic and that's where you need accurate IP data," he said.

Deep Analysis of India geographic data

India ranks seventh in the world in land area and is expected to have the world's largest population of 1.4 billion by 2023.

"There are many technical challenges in IP Geolocation, such as the design and implementation of different ISPs, the format of IP geographic information across countries and regions are different, we saw that there was a lack of reliable and accurate data in the market, India is a good example", William shared his insight about India.

India has very unique administrative divisions which are different and much more complicated than other countries, that's where William jumped in and led the team to dig into and eventually formed best practice and know-how on India data, many clients are amazed about their India data including the most popular smartphone manufacturers.

Indian administrative divisions including states and districts often use different local names for subdivisions at the same level, smaller subdivisions (villages and blocks) exist only in rural areas. In urban areas, urban local bodies exist instead of these rural subdivisions, Willam added.

The future of Infrastructure technology

"IP data is an enabler for the future Internet in providing geographical location information for various services," he said. "This information is important for network infrastructure optimization as it enables companies to route traffic more efficiently and improve the speed and performance of their networks. "

When asked about significant challenges facing current developments in IP Geolocation, he said: "One of the most significant issues is the adoption of IPv6 which has massive numbers of IP addresses"

While he and his team have faced many challenges in obtaining accurate data and integrating the technology with existing systems, William is confident that their initiatives and efforts will bring better products to the industry and improve and empower the industry with better efficiency.