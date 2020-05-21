Al Qaeda terrorist Mohammed Ibrahim Zubair, who was convicted for raising funds for the terrorist organisation in the United States, has been deported to India after completing his sentence, a government official said. Zubair, a 40-year-old engineer from Telangana capital Hyderabad, was arrested in 2011 on charges of terror financing. He was convicted for raising money for Al Qaeda leader Anwar al-Awlaki in 2009.

He had pleaded guilty for terror crimes and sentenced to five years in jail. His brother was given 27 years imprisonment as he also hired a killer to assassinate a judge presiding over a terror case. According to reports, Zubair landed in India on Wednesday on a special flight. He has since been questioned by Indian security officials to find out his links to terrorists in India.

From Osmania University to Al Qaeda

Born in Sharjah, Zubair studied engineering from Osmania University and graduated in 2001. He went to the United States for further studies and enrolled himself at the University of Illinois Urbana.

He joined the terrorist organisation after watching videos of Al Qaeda leader Anwar al-Awlaki. On directions of his brother, he received money from two Pakistani associates Sultan Salim and Asif Salim and deposited it into his brother's accounts.

A report published in The Hindustan Times claimed that Zubair made 50-60 transactions between 2004 and 2009 to his brother's account. According to a US court, he raised Rs $22,000 and gave them to Al Qaeda leader Awlaki to carry out terrorist attacks.