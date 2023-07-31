The Union Home Ministry has extended the suspension period of controversial IPS officer Basant Rath for six more months till January 27 next year.

According to an order, the President, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969, placed Shri Basant Rath, IPS (AGMUT: 2000) under suspension from 08.07.2020, vide MHA's order of even number dated 08.07.2020, as disciplinary proceedings were contemplated against him.

The order reads that based on the recommendations of the Central Review Committee, the President, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, extended the suspension tenure of Shri Basant Kumar Rath.

"The Central Review Committee, while reviewing the suspension of Basant Rath has taken into account the facts & circumstances of the case in totality and recommended the extension of suspension tenure for a further period of 180 days beyond 31.07.2023 up to 27.01.2024," it reads.

It added that the President, after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and the recommendations of the Central Review Committee, has concluded that Basant Rath shall continue to remain under suspension for a further period of 180 days.

Basant Rath was suspended on July 8, 2020

Known for stroking controversies, Basant Rath was suspended by the Union Home Ministry for "gross misconduct and misbehaviour", on July 8, 2020.

Rath, a 2000 batch IPS officer, has been attached to Police Headquarters in Jammu and has been asked not to leave the headquarters without permission from the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The order issued by the Home Ministry stated that disciplinary proceedings against Rath were "contemplated in connection with repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour, which have been brought to the notice of the Government".

Basant Rath lodged a complaint against DGP

On June 25, 2020, Rath had filed a written complaint against the incumbent Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh, fearing "the top cop poses a threat to his safety and reputation".

Rath in his written complaint to the Station House Officer of Jammu's Gandhi Nagar Police Station mentioned that while he was not asking authorities to file an FIR, they should make a note of his complaint in case something untoward happens to him.

"Requesting you to take note of my apprehension about my life, liberty, and bald head, the reason being certain activities of Sh Dilbag Singh, IPS batch 1987 batch, presently DGP."

"I'm not asking you to lodge an FIR against the person mentioned above. I'm just asking you to make this letter a part of the daily diary in your police station," read the complaint.

"In case something bad happens to me, you should know whose number you should dial. With due respect," mentioned Rath.

Controversial IPS also filed a complaint against Union Home Secretary

Basant Rath on February 3 this year stoked another controversy after lodging a complaint against senior officers including the Union Home Secretary for, what he alleged, was "hatching a conspiracy to eliminate him".

Basant Rath had shared the complaint on his personal Twitter handle. Rath has lodged a complaint at Police Station Gandhi Nagar of Jammu district of J&K.

"Application/Complaint seeking registration of FIR and initiation of action against the accused namely Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IAS presently posted as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, New Delhi, Raj Kumar Goyal, IAS presently posted as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department, Govt. of J&K and Dilbag Singh, IPS son of Sh. Balbir Singh presently posted as Director General of Police, J&K for hatching a criminal conspiracy against the applicant/complainant to eliminate the applicant/complainant and to act in furtherance of such criminal conspiracy by misusing their position and power against the law and to put the life, limb, and liberty of the applicant/complainant in danger as well as for extending threats to the applicant/complainant through goons/henchmen", complaint lodged by Rath reads.

The suspended officer was worried about the withdrawal of the pistol issued to him for self-defense

In his application, the suspended IPS officer Basant Rath mentioned that one 9MM pistol along with one magazine and 35 rounds was issued to him for self-defence.

He, however, alleged that above mentioned officers have entered into a criminal conspiracy to snatch the self-defense weapon from him to expose him to the threat and danger of the inimical elements.

Basant Rath further said that he was telephonically asked to surrender his pistol along with magazine and rounds without any lawful justification and reason that too in violation of the settled legal position thereby putting his life, limb, and liberty in extreme danger at the hands of the inimical elements, particularly land mafia in Jammu and the terrorists.

Rath mentioned that he has served as SDPO Charar-i-Sharief, Budgam, Additional SP, Baramulla, SP Ramban, SP Poonch, and SSP Jammu and has strictly worked against the terrorists and the land mafia.

Rath earlier announced joining BJP

On January 9, this year Basant Rath announced joining the ruling BJP to serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"I'll join BJP before the next Parliamentary elections. I'll stay and work in J and K and Ladakh. No question of going back to Odisha", Basant Rath tweeted from his Twitter.

Rath wrote "If I ever join a political party, it will be BJP. If I ever contest an election, it will be from Kashmir. If I ever join politics, it will be before March 6, 2024.", he had tweeted.

Rath offered to resign from the service

Earlier in June 2021, Basant Rath, while announcing his resignation from service, hinted to join politics to contest elections in Kashmir. Basant Rath announced his resignation from service on his Twitter handle. He also posted the resignation letter that he has written to the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his letter addressed to J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and marked to Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and the then Commandant General Home Guard H K Lohia, Rath said "I wish to resign from the Indian Police Service in order to be able to participate in electoral politics. Please consider this letter as my request for resignation/voluntary retirement and process it accordingly".