Akshay Kumar is back with a bang with an inspiring story. Filled with raw emotions, an energetic ensemble and the spirit of dreaming big! Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is back with yet another action entertainer. The actor's last film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan got mixed reviews and didn't fare as expected at the box office.

The actor who has his hands full with back-to-back releases dropped the trailer of his upcoming film Sarfira.

The plot

The trailer of Akshay Kumar's Sarfira was released on Tuesday afternoon. The film is a Hindi remake of the 2021 National Award-winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya in the lead role. The film is directed by Sudha Kongar and is based on the life of Simplify Deccan founder GR Gopinath.

The trailer opens with Akshay Kumar who is essaying the role of Vir, who has an idea. He has a vision to start India's first low-cost airline. He wants to make aviation affordable for one and all. But it's not as easy as he plans. There comes Paresh Rawal who essays the role of a big business tycoon, who tries to ruin Vir's big plan.

Sarfira talks about the aspirations of the common man, bridging the gap between social classes and embodying the spirit of turning your dreams into reality.

The trailer blended drama, and inspiration which is bound to captivate the audience's attention.

Netizens are blown away by Akshay Kumar's film and are loving that Khiladi Kumar is back with the best. Fans of Surya loved his blink-and-miss cameo but were disappointed and wanted to see more of him in the trailer.

A user wrote, "People who are shouting remake, please once look at the producers, actor Suriya and his wife produce it, don't blame Hindi cinema for making it. It is directed by the same director and producer Suriya

Another mentioned, "Remake Kumar as the film is a Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.."

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, the film stars Radhikka Madam in a pivotal role.

"Hope it inspires everyone who watches it to never give up on their dreams": Akshay Kumar

Speaking about the film, Akshay Kumar in a media statement shared, "This film is very close to my heart. 'Sarfira' is not just about reaching for the skies; it's about breaking barriers, defying all odds, and believing in yourself when the world calls you crazy. This film, this role is an opportunity of a lifetime for me and I hope it inspires everyone who watches it to never give up on their dreams."

Producer and actor, Suriya added, "Safira is proof of the unfailing human spirit which always triumphs in the end. I genuinely believe Sudha's story will connect with audience across the world as it is a common man's tale that will inspire us to follow our dreams. I'm glad that Jyotika & I could collaborate with Vikram & Akshay Sir and actors and technicians from the South & the Hindi film industry. 'Safira' will definitely warm your hearts."

Written by Sudha Kongara and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues by Pooja Tolani, and a G.V. Prakash Kumar musical, Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment).

Sarfira releases on July 12, 2024

Work front

Akshay Kumar has a stellar line-up of diverse and promising films including "Singham Again", "Sky Force," "Welcome 3," "Khel Khel Mein", "Shankara," the threequel to Hera Pheri, Housefull 5.