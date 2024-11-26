Constitution is India's guiding light: PM Modi on 75th Samvidhan Divas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his heartfelt wishes to the nation on the occasion of the 75th Constitution Day, marking the adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949.

Also known as Samvidhan Divas, the Constitution Day commemorates the Constituent Assembly's adoption of the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. The observance was officially declared in 2015 to honour the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Happy Constitution Day to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution."

He also shared a video highlighting the significance of the Constitution as India's "guiding light."

In the video, the Prime Minister said, "Constitution is our guiding light. The Constitution is not just a compilation of Articles but a modern expression of India's unbroken civilisational tradition of thousands of years."

He emphasised the importance of the opening words, "We the people," describing them as "a call, a promise, and a belief" representing India's democratic roots.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings on the occasion, paying tribute to the architects of the Constitution, including Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

"Heartiest greetings on 'Constitution Day'. Today, India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution with great enthusiasm," Shah posted on X.

He acknowledged Prime Minister Modi's initiative to commemorate the day and stressed the Constitution's role in ensuring justice, equality, and national unity.

"The strength of democracy of a huge country like India is our Constitution, which gives the mantra of national unity and integrity by ensuring justice and equal rights to every person," he wrote.

"We believe that the Constitution is not just a book to be displayed on stage, but it is the key to making the highest contribution to public life by internalising it with full devotion. Come! On this Constitution Day, let us pledge to build a strong, prosperous and self-reliant India," the Home Minister posted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to social media, writing, "Heartiest greetings to all Indians on 'Constitution Day'. The Indian Constitution has laid the foundation for the creation of a new India. Today our country is moving forward with a strong resolve to build a developed, strong and self-respecting India."

He paid homage to the visionaries behind the Constitution, including Dr Ambedkar, describing their contributions as the cornerstone of India's democratic framework.

The occasion is being celebrated nationwide, with leaders highlighting the Constitution's enduring relevance in upholding the values of democracy and unity.

(With inputs from IANS)