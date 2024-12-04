Former Miss India Alankrita Sahai was the first Indian to win seven titles at the Miss Earth competition. She then went on to start her Bollywood journey with a music album featuring three songs, produced by Himesh Reshammiya.

Alankrita then starred in "Love Per Square Foot" and also appeared in "Namaste England" with Arjun Kapoor, followed by Dangerous Affairs. She was seen in the film Tipppsy. Her last was featured in the music video of Tere Bin.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Alankrita Sahai spoke about her journey in Bollywood, how her beauty standards and social media presence have taken over acting, and her take on nepotism.

Excerpts from the interview

IBT: How has your journey been in the industry so far?

Alankrita: My journey in the industry has been both challenging and rewarding. I've had the opportunity to work with some incredibly talented people and learn from every experience. While there have been obstacles along the way, each one has contributed to my growth as an actor. I'm grateful for the opportunities I've had and excited for what lies ahead.

IBT: Of late, the debate on nepotism has grabbed everyone's attention. What's your take on nepotism?

Alankrita: Nepotism is a complex issue in any industry, including Bollywood. While it's true that connections can provide opportunities, I believe talent and hard work are ultimately what sustain a career. Many successful actors have come from non-filmy backgrounds, proving that dedication can lead to success regardless of one's lineage.

IBT: You have been part of OTT and films. Do you think that actors have more scope to showcase their talent on the web?

Alankrita: Absolutely! OTT platforms have revolutionized storytelling by allowing for more nuanced characters and diverse narratives. Actors have the opportunity to explore roles that may not fit the traditional mould of films. The freedom to experiment and innovate is truly refreshing.

IBT: Have you been offered to be part of a reality show?

Alankrita: Yes, I have received offers to participate in reality shows. While I appreciate the opportunity, I'm currently focusing on my acting projects and prefer to stay true to my craft at this stage.

IBT: Will you do Bigg Boss OTT if given a chance?

Alankrita: Bigg Boss is a hugely popular show and certainly an interesting platform. However, I would need to carefully consider how it aligns with my personal and professional goals before making a decision.

IBT: There are so many celebs going under the knife, enhancing their beauty; do you think it's needed?

Alankrita: The choice to undergo cosmetic procedures is a personal one. While some may feel it enhances their confidence or aligns with their vision of beauty, I believe it's essential to promote self-acceptance too. Every individual should feel comfortable in their skin, regardless of societal pressures and if they tell otherwise, each to their own. You are worth it all.

IBT: Are social media numbers/presence the major parameters for producers and directors for casting?

Alankrita: Social media presence can certainly influence casting decisions, as it reflects an actor's reach and engagement with audiences. However, I believe talent and the ability to deliver a compelling performance are still the most critical factors in an actor's success. But sadly today the following holds more value than the foundation of fellowship as artists.

IBT: What next?