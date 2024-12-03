Badminton star PV Sindhu to tie the knot on December 22 in Udaipur [Details]

It's wedding season and not celebrities as well as sports personalities will be tying the knot in the coming days. Social media is abuzz with pictures and videos of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's pre-wedding festivities. Amid So Chay's wedding extravaganza, two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu is also all sell set to tie the knot. The sportster will get married to Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai who is an executive director at Posidex Technologies.

Sindhu and Venkata will exchange wedding vows on December 22 in Udaipur.

Confirming the new, Sindhu's father, PV Ramana, told PTI, "The two families knew each other but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January. So that is the reason the two families decided to have the marriage ceremony on December 22. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24. She will start her training soon after as the next season is going to be important."

The pre-wedding festivities will begin on December 20.

About PV Sindhu

Sindhu is regarded as one of India's greatest athletes with five world championship medals, including a gold in 2019, besides her silver and bronze at the Olympic Games.

The champion badminton player won back-to-back Olympic medals at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, and achieved a career-high world ranking of No. 2 in 2017.

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advanced into the finals of the Syed Modi International 2024 badminton tournament in Lucknow on Saturday.

PV Sindhu, 18th in the badminton rankings, comprehensively beat 17-year-old compatriot Unnati Hooda 21-12, 21-9 in the women's singles semi-finals of the BWF Super 300 tournament.

A two-time Olympic medallist, PV Sindhu will face the People's Republic of China's Wu Luo Yu, ranked 119th, in the final on Sunday.

The Indian badminton player's last title on the BWF World Tour was at the Singapore Open in July 2022.

Earlier on Sunday the shuttler ended a long title drought with victory at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow.

"This (win) will definitely give me a lot of confidence. Being 29 is an advantage in many ways because I have a lot of experience. Being smart and experienced is key, and I'm definitely going to play for the next couple of years. My main goal is to stay injury-free, which is very, very important. Los Angeles (Olympics) is still too far away. I will definitely play, but the main thing is staying injury-free and enjoying the sport. If I stay fit, then why not?" she told reporters.