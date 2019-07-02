A Congress party worker in New Delhi attempted to commit suicide outside the party office on Tuesday, July 2.

The unidentified man tried to end his life by hanging from a tree outside the party office in the national capital asking Congress President Rahul Gandhi to take back his resignation.

The man was rescued by the police officers and people present at the spot. He kept on saying, "Rahul Gandhi should take back his resignation else I will hang myself." As police took away the man, party supporters raised slogans of "Rahul Gandhi zindabad".

Congress workers across the country are protesting against Rahul Gandhi's resignation. Recently, the Bihar Youth Congress leaders wrote a letter in blood to Rahul Gandhi urging him to reconsider his resignation.

(Awaiting further updates)