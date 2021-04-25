Amid an alarming surge in COVID positive cases, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Sunday directed all party leaders and workers to put off all political work and help the people in need during the crisis. Following a call by former AICC president Rahul Gandhi in this regard, AICC general secretary in-charge organization, KC Venugopal has issued a direction to all party men to rise to the occasion.

"As Modi government fails to do its duty towards the country, it is time for us to rise up. All INC workers and leaders are requested to put off political work and help the people in need during this crisis. Come forward to help each and every distressed citizen," reads the AICC instructions.

Earlier Rahul Gandhi has asked party workers to stop all political activities to serve the nation at this crucial time.

"System' failed, so it's important to do Jan ki Baat. In this crisis, the country needs responsible citizens. I request my Congress colleagues to leave all political work - just provide all help and ease the pain of our countrymen. This is the Dharma of the Congress family", Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Cong accuses Govt of allowing vaccine profiteering

General secretary of AICC Randeep Singh Surjewaja said that 'vaccine development' and 'mass immunization' were neither 'events' nor 'PR Exercises', but are important milestones in the service of the people. "Corona vaccination is an important public service and can never be a business opportunity for profiteering at the cost of our people in the middle of the pandemic", he alleged in a statement issued on Sunday.

"Modi government has introduced the most discriminatory and insensitive vaccination policy in the entire world. Modi government is guilty of permitting brazen profiteering of vaccination. Modi government is also guilty of abdicating its responsibility and abandoning the young of India between the ages of 18-45 years," he charged.

"Modi Government's vaccination policy has abandoned India's young between the ages of 18-45 years by clearly stating that Government of India takes no responsibility for their vaccination. They have to get themselves vaccinated or the onus lies upon the state governments to do so from their own resources," he mentioned.

As the Modi govt fails to do its duty towards India, it is time for us all to rise up.



In line with Shri @RahulGandhi's call, all @INCIndia workers & leaders are requested to put off all political work & provide help to each and every distressed citizen of India. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) April 25, 2021