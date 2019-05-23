One of the two constituencies that the Congress was able to win amidst the 'Modi wave' in 2014 in the state of Madhya Pradesh may well be snatched away from them in these elections. Guna, a seat held by young Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is witnessing a big contest and the scion of the famous Scindia family is in trouble of losing from his family bastion.

When reports last came in, Scindia was trailing by more than 28,000 votes. His opponent, Krishna Pal Singh from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on way to wresting away a seat that the Grand Old Party has been winning since 1999 and his family since 1989.

In 2014, Scindia was one of the few dynasts who were able to hold on to his seat. But the second 'Modi wave' is looking like unseating him. Since then, he has often been seen by the side of Rahul Gandhi in the parliament and was considered a serious candidate for the post of chief minister. Scindia's father Madhavrao won from this constituency in the 1999 elections. Prior to that, Madhavrao's mother Vijaya Raje Scindia held the seat on a BJP ticket.