A day after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting passed a resolution calling for immediate steps to punish those responsible for the massacre of 26 innocent civilians in J&K's Pahalgam and asked the government to hold Pakistan accountable for its continued support of terrorism, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Saturday demanded swift and strong action, saying that they stand with the nation, not politics.

Speaking to IANS, Pramod Tiwari said, "The Congress party is fully standing with the government. We are consistently demanding strict action against the terrorists who mercilessly killed our 26 innocent people. Alongside that, Pakistan, which has always sponsored terrorism, should also face consequences."

In Friday's CWC meeting, the party passed a resolution calling for immediate steps to punish those responsible and to hold Pakistan accountable for its continued support of terrorism.

Tiwari, who recently met with the widow of one of the victims in Kanpur, expressed deep anguish over the lack of security that led to the tragedy.

"Twelve days have passed since then. We are waiting for justice, especially after meeting the widow from Kanpur, whose husband was murdered in front of her due to lack of security. Like many fellow citizens, we await accountability for such cowardice," he said, adding that the Congress fully supports any governmental action aimed at eliminating terrorism.

The Congress leader also talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in Kerala where he said, "The INDI alliance will lose sleep." Tiwari stated, "When the whole country is demanding action against terrorism, the Prime Minister is making political jibes. My heart is hurt. The country expected different conduct from its Prime Minister, especially during such a crisis."

Meanwhile, on the issue of caste census, Tiwari responded to a letter written by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to the Prime Minister.

He said Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's stance was clear and firm on the matter.

"Rahul Gandhi Ji has a very clear stance that this should be implemented with full commitment within a specific time frame. Any existing caps should be discussed and resolved through consensus in Parliament. The Backward Classes who have been left behind should benefit from concrete action," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)