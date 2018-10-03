Actress-turned-politician Divya Spandana has reportedly resigned as the social media head of Congress to prepare for the Lok Sabha elections. She will reportedly contest from North Bengaluru.

Spandana, however, told Times Now that she has not resigned. Congress has neither confirmed nor denied this new development.

It is reported that her allegiance will lie with Congress and she will be given a position in the party, according to Zee News.

Divya Spandana, also known as Ramya, is a former Member of Parliament.

Last month, the Uttar Pradesh Police had booked Spandana for sedition for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "thief" in one of her tweets.

It was done after a complaint was filed by Lucknow-based lawyer Syed Rizwan Ahmad. "Her tweet was derogatory. The PM represents our sovereignty and republic. It is a disgrace to our nation and is a contempt," he had said.

She was booked under sections 124-A of the Indian Penal Code (sedition) and 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act.

Reports suggest that there is a lot of tension between Spandana and Congress. She had allegedly skipped many events held by the party including Rahul Gandhi's roadshow at Wardha on Gandhi Jayanti, according to NDTV. The TV news channels spoke to many Congress sources who confirmed that her role has become limited in the party.

She is reportedly upset for having much of her work given to Nikhil Alva, the son of Congress' Margaret Alva, who is personally handling Congress' Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account. When contacted, Alva neither confirmed or denied the news of Spandana's alleged departure.

"I can't comment on rumours, I am abroad," he told NDTV.