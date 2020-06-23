The BJP on Tuesday, June 23 had a field day after an alleged self-goal by Congress social media team. Amid the ongoing political slugfest over the Narendra Modi government's handling of the China issue, the Congress and the BJP have been attacking each other on social media. After PM Modi's "no Chinese incursion" remark, the BJP has been playing on the backfoot as "Surender Modi", a term coined by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the prime minister, trended on Twitter a few days back.

However, the BJP got the opportunity to troll the Congress party on social media and it was a gift from Congress. Actually, the Congress party had tweeted a statement of its working committee on Twitter. The Hindi caption in the tweet allegedly read: "Congess kayarsimiti ka bayan", which roughly translates to "Congress Coward Committee statement".

The alleged typo was quickly noticed by people, prompting Congress to delete the tweet. However, by then people have taken the screenshot of the tweet and the BJP shared it with its own narrative. "There are times when even the Congress party speaks the truth - These people are coward," the BJP wrote on Twitter.

Not just the BJP, several Twitter users also took a dig at the Congress party over its typo. Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey also reacted with a laughing smiley. And soon, a meme fest followed. Check out some of the reactions below.

This isn't the first time such errors have embarrassed the political parties. In one such incident, the Facebook page of Union Home Ministry recently shared a 'secret' party photo showing liquor bottles and half-finished 'chakna' (snacks) along with the images of relief work being done in West Bengal post-Amphan cyclone. The post was later deleted.