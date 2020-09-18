The probe into the DJ Halli and KG Halli violence in Bengaluru is still being carried out. The Central Crime Branch investigating the matter has called in Congress corporator Sampath Raj back for questioning.

In connection with the Bengaluru riots case, Sampath Raj is being called for a second time for questioning. This is due to the alleged calls he made to a prime accused in the case.

Sampath Raj's links to the call with Mujahid

Congress corporator, Sampath Raj was connected to the case of DJ Halli violence in Bengaluru when his personal assistant Arun Raj was arrested on August 19th. One of the prime accused in the case named Mujahid, according to the police had been called by Arun Raj on August 14th, there were screen recordings found of his WhatsApp calls with Mujahid.

Since the investigation, Arun Raj has insisted that the calls were made by him on the insistence of Sampath Raj. Moreover, it was Sampath Raj talking on the phone with Mujahid, he claimed. Now, Sampath Raj will be appearing before CCB on Friday.

Mujahid was reportedly the one who collected and gathered people outside MLA Srinivas Murthy's house, he has also been accused of instigating the mob. The police have also found that Arun Raj changed SIM cards days before the riots, raising suspicion.

Further investigation is on into the matter.