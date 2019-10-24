In the by-polls held in Punjab on October 21, the ruling Congress has won the Jalalabad seat and is set to win in Phagwara, while the Shiromani Akali Dal has emerged victorious in Dakha.

As per the latest counting trends, the Congress is leading in Phagwara and Mukerian, but its candidate Sandeep Sandu, a confidant of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, lost to the Akali Dal candidate from Dakha.

The Jalalabad seat was vacated by Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal, while the Dakha seat was vacated by the Aam Aadmi Party's HS Phoolka.

BJP's Som Parkash vacated the Phagwara seat, while Mukerian went to the polls following the demise of sitting Congress MLA Rajnish Babbi.