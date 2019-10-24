The ruling Congress party in Punjab got another booster shot with the party winning the Jalalabad assembly seat, previously held by former deputy Chief Minister and son of former Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Of the four seats that went for polling on October 21, two were held by Shiromani Akali Dal whereas one each was in the bag of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

Congress' Raminder Singh Awla won the Jalalabad seat by defeating his Akali rival by 16,663 votes. The other seat held by SAD, Phagwara, has also been taken away by Congress as Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal defeated BJP's (Akali Dal's alliance partner) Rajesh Bagha by more than 26000 votes.

The seat previously held by Aam Aadmi Party through its former leader and well-known lawyer HS Phoolka provided consolation to the Akalis as their candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali won the constituency by 14,672 votes.

Congress also managed to retain Mukerian seat where Indu Bala of the party won by a small margin of 3440 votes.