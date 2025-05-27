Congress questions govt on fate of Pahalgam attackers, Trump's role in 'ceasefire'

Accusing the government of avoiding serious questions, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday sought answers on the whereabouts of terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack and US President Donald Trump's alleged role in the 'ceasefire understanding' between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

In a social media post on X, Ramesh said, "Even on Nehru's death anniversary, the nation's supreme (mis) leader and master distorian is active in Nehru-bashing. This is a pathetic attempt at diverting attention from very many serious issues that confront us today, which he must answer."

He went on to raise four key questions which he claimed were important to bring before public the alleged diplomatic lapses related to Pakistan and China.

"Why is the PM quiet on the growing hyphenation of India with Pakistan and the failure of our diplomacy and our narrative to isolate Pakistan?" asked Ramesh at a time when New Delhi has launched a global diplomatic outreach by sending teams of MPs to friendly nations to explain the country's anti-terror stand.

On the fate of Pahlagam attackers, the Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications asked, "Why are the terrorists responsible for the brutal Pahalgam terror attack still moving around somewhere - more so since they were reportedly involved in the terror attacks in Poonch (Dec 2023), Gagangir (Oct 2024) and Gulmarg (Oct 2024)?"

On the alleged role played by US President Trump in ceasefire understanding during Operation Sindoor, Ramesh asked, "Why is the PM silent on the US President's statements -- 8 in 11 days -- on the ceasefire between India and Pakistan that forced Operation Sindoor to stop?"

Targeting the government on its China policy, he said, "Why is the PM quiet on the deep military nexus between China and Pakistan, that has now become more apparent than ever before - the very same China to whom he had given a clean chit on June 19, 2020 publicly and with whom India has continued to have rising a trade deficit?"

Ramesh's social media post came on a day when Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was chairing a special cabinet meeting in Pahalgam as a symbolic gesture to convey that the Union Territory cannot be cowed down by violence and terrorism.

(With inputs from IANS)