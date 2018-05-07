Amidst all the ruckus surrounding Karnataka election, rumours of Rahul Gandhi and Raebareli MLA, Aditi Singh's marriage started doing the rounds on social media. However, the young MLA has rubbished the rumors, saying that the Congress president is "like an elder brother".

Aditi Singh took to Twitter to clear the air and said that she is upset with rumors claiming she would wed Rahul Gandhi. She said she considers him a brother.

"Such rumours upset me. I would like to clarify that Rahul Ji is my rakhi brother and I am really saddened by such rumours on social media [sic]," she tweeted.

In another tweet made in Hindi, the Congress MLA said that she respects Rahul a lot, and urged everyone to ignore any rumor about her marriage with party head.

"I am amazed by the rumors being spread on social media since the past couple of days. Rahul Gandhi is not only the president of our party, but he is like an elder brother to me. I respect him a lot. I request you all to ignore any rumor relating to my marriage [translated from her Hindi tweet]," she said.

Later Aditi expressed her anger while talking to The Times Of India. She said these rumors were spread to malign her and Rahul's image.

The rumors are "propaganda" stunt to cause distraction among party members in the wake of the Karnataka elections, she added.

"My wedding with Rahul Gandhi is propaganda in wake of the Karnataka elections. the intention appears to distract Congress leadership and workers who are toiling in Karnataka. And it is anyone's guess on who could be behind it," she told the publication.

Some pictures showing Rahul, Aditi, Sonia Gandhi and the MLA's family members together with captions claiming their marriage have been doing the rounds on social media. Many thought the buzz to be true and expressed surprise.

So Finally Friends Good Marriage News about RaGa (Rahul Gandhi)... Today Sonia Gandhi visited RaiBareily regarding this matter and went to Akhilesh Singh house to ask for his daughter Aditi Singh marriage proposal with RaGa.. Pappu pass ho gaya... @pGurus1 pic.twitter.com/tExZUOKEKU — Mehek Maheshwari (@MehekMaheshwari) May 6, 2018

पिछले दो दिनों से सोशल मीडिया पर जो अफवाह फैलाई जा रही है उससे हैरान हूं। राहुल जी न सिर्फ हमारी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष हैं बल्कि मेरे बड़े भाई जैसे हैं। मैं उनका बेहद सम्मान करती हूं। आप सब से निवेदन है कि शादी से संबंधित किसी अफवाह पर ध्यान न दें। — Aditi Singh (@AditiSinghINC) May 6, 2018

Aditi further clarified that the viral pictures are from Sonia and Rahul's recent visit to Raebareli.