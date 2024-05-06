The Congress party office in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi was attacked by some unidentified miscreants around midnight on Sunday.

The miscreants vandalized several vehicles parked outside and fled after creating a ruckus, triggering a protest by party workers.

Following the incident, Congress District President Pradeep Singal rushed to the party office.

यूपी के अमेठी में स्मृति ईरानी और BJP के कार्यकर्ता बुरी तरह डरे हुए हैं।



सामने दिख रही हार से बौखलाए BJP के गुंडे लाठी-डंडों से लैस होकर अमेठी में कांग्रेस कार्यालय के बाहर पहुंचे और वहां खड़ी गाड़ियों में तोड़फोड़ की।



कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं और अमेठी के लोगों पर भी जानलेवा… pic.twitter.com/Knv7BBN8bk — Congress (@INCIndia) May 5, 2024

Condemning the incident, the Congress Party said, "Smriti Irani and BJP workers are badly scared in Amethi, UP. Frustrated by the defeat they saw, BJP goons armed with sticks and rods reached outside the Congress office in Amethi and vandalized vehicles parked there... Many people are badly injured in this attack. During the incident, vehicles of local people were also damaged."

The party also said, "This incident is a witness that BJP is going to lose badly in Amethi."

A heavy police force along with CO City Mayank Dwivedi reached the spot after the incident and tried to pacify the protesting party workers.

CO City Dwivedi has assured that the matter will be investigated and action will be taken against those responsible for the incident. Police force has been deployed at the site of the incident.

The Congress had kept the suspense going over whether or not Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would contest from Amethi and Raebareli, till the early morning of the last day of nomination filing.

The declaration came with a twist, Rahul Gandhi opted out from Amethi, deciding to move to his mother's erstwhile seat, an adjacent Raebareli, another Congress stronghold.

From Amethi, an old-time Congress leader and Sonia Gandhi's representative Kishori Lal Sharma was named as the party candidate.

(With inputs from IANS)