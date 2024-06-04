The nominee of the opposition Congress is leading against the ruling BJP candidate in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat, while the Naga People's Front (NPF) is ahead of the Congress in the Outer Manipur parliamentary seat, as per the initial counting trends of the Lok Sabha elections coming out of the Election Commission of India (ECI) data on Saturday.

Congress' Angomcha Bimol Akoijam is leading by a comfortable margin of 62,956 votes in Inner Manipur Lok against BJP leader and state Education Minister Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh.

Singh was leading after the initial rounds of counting.

NPF nominee Kachui Timothy Zimik is ahead in the Outer Manipur seat against Congress' Alfred Kan-Ngam Arthur by a slender margin of 1,370 votes.

Counting of votes is underway at 24 counting centres across 11 districts in the state.

Six candidates are contesting the Inner Manipur seat, while four aspirants are in the fray for the Outer Manipur seat which is reserved for tribals.

The elections in the two Lok Sabha seats in violence-ravaged Manipur were held in two phases on April 19 and April 26.

With inputs from IANS