Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek K Tankha has written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking imposition of President's rule in the state recently acquired by the BJP after Jyotiraditya Scindia's revolt. The Congress MP said that the Article 163 of the Constitution mandates "There shall be a Council of Ministers with the Chief Minister as the head to aid and advise the Governor in the exercise of his functions."

Tankha said that Madhya Pradesh is in the grip of coronavirus pandemic yet there is not Health Minister in the state and a one-man government without a Cabinet would be an unthinkable constitutional anathema.

"Madhya Pradesh is in the grip of Covid19. The situation in Indore is grave with the highest percentage of recorded deaths. Indore has been declared a corona hotspot. Bhopal suffers the agony of the administrative collapse of Health department with 45 plus IAS & other officials posted in the secretariat/offices having tested positive," Tankha wrote.

The Congress leader said that if Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was sworn amidst lockdown in Bhopal on March 23, fails to form a Council of Ministers, constitutional machinery in the state will start to breakdown.

"...if the Chief Minister is unable to form his Cabinet because of issues beyond his control, then a case of breakdown of constitutional machinery will be self-evident in the state of Madhya Pradesh, warranting the Union to consider the imposition of President's Rule in the state," he wrote in the letter.

MP Governor silent on "constitutional outrage"

He also took a dig at the Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon and accused him of "maintaining an enigmatic silence" against what he called was a situation of "constitutional outrage" in the state.

"The Governor of Madhya Pradesh, who on a daily basis was sending DOs to Ex CM to hold a floor test between March 13 to 16, disregarding the captivity of Cong MLAs in Bengaluru; is maintaining an enigmatic silence despite this constitutional outrage. Madhya Pradesh deserves to be governed by a cabinet," he said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan had wrested power from Kamla Nath and sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state on March 23, a day after the Janata Curfew. He took oath without a cabinet and on March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nation-wide lockdown and the formation of Cabinet was delayed. Now Madhya Pradesh is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than one lakh people globally, without a dedicated health minister.

Below is the full text of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek K Tankha's letter to the President