Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday moved a notice in the Lok Sabha seeking revocation of suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the party's leader in the Lower House.

The Congress MP in his adjournment motion notice wrote, "It is a matter of deep concern that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a dedicated member of this House, was suspended without any proper reason yesterday as he spoke about 'nirav' which means silence in Hindi and compared it with the silence of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. This incident raises serious questions about the essence of our democratic principles, which prioritize freedom of speech and the right to express genuine concerns."

"In a thriving democracy like India, open dialogue and constructive criticism play a pivotal role in shaping the governance process. It's for the first time in the history of the Parliament of India that the leader of the largest Opposition party is suspended without Opposition MPs in the House," he said.

Tagore, through his notice, further said, "The House should come forward to discuss the issues which have forced the concerned democratic authority to suspend and revoke the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury."

On Thursday, Chowdhury was suspended from the House for making objectionable comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech while participating in the no-confidence discussion.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari also gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House, seeking discussion on the border situation with China.

In his notice, Tewari wrote, "I urge the Government to inform the House on the situation at the border with China, attempts made by it to mediate and settle the border dispute, and the policies introduced to preserve and protect India's integrity against possible Chinese aggressions."

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha also moved a notice in the Rajya Sabha demanding discussion on the Manipur situation.

"I would like to move a motion for adjournment of the business of the House Under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha to discuss Union and State government's failure to restore peace and maintain law and order in the state of Manipur which has led to violation of fundamental rights. Therefore it is demanded that the Prime Minister makes a statement on the floor of the house regarding this issue which should be followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion," he wrote.

(With inputs from IANS)