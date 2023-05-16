In response to the Hoskote BJP worker Krishnappa's murder case, Congress MLA Sarath Bachegowda has spoken out. In a media interview on Tuesday, in Bendiganahalli, Hoskote taluk, Bengaluru Rural District, he said that "the people are spreading the rumours that Congress workers had killed a BJP worker. However, the truth is that Krishnappa and his brother Ganeshappa joined the BJP just two months ago and also posed for a picture with a number of ministers. In addition, the murder was motivated by a land dispute between the elder brother's family and him".

"Despite being aware of everything, the former minister is disrupting the peace in the district. Our workers were attacked by MTB Nagaraju's followers. They attacked ladies and the elderly out of desperation to win during the election campaign. Now they are attempting to create unrest in our constituency by doing that. In spite of the fact that the complainant himself did not specify Congress workers in the complaint, they intend to link the family conflict murder to the Congress party," according to MLA Sarath Bachegowda.

Son of BJP MP BN Bache Gowda and current MLA from Hoskote, Sharath Bacche Gowda. He remained in the BJP till 2019. When MTB Nagaraju of the Congress resigned along with 16 other rebels to join the BJP in the 2019 elections, leaving the Hoskote seat empty, Sharath was hoping for a ticket. But Nagaraju received the nomination from the BJP. Nagaraju was defeated by Sharath, an Independent candidate. He entered Congress in 2021, and he intends to retain the constituency and also succeeded by defeating MTB Nagaraju with a margin of 5,075 votes.

Rs 5 lakh compensation



State BJP leaders, including BJP State President Naleen Kumar Kateel, ex-ministers Ashwath Narayan and Eshwarappa, ex-ministers Byrati Basavaraj and MTB Nagaraj, visited the deceased man's home, consoled the family members, and presented Rs 5 lakh as compensation in the wake of a murder case while also demanding the investigation.

Incident background



Brothers Krishnappa and Ganeshappa got into an argument over an election issue at D Shettihalli in the Hoskote taluk on May 13, when the results were announced. Krishnappa, a fan of MTB, questioned his brother about whether or not he had cheated the BJP while being a member. As the conflict between the two intensified, Aditya, Ganeshappa's son and other people assaulted Krishnappa with sticks. a scythe attack was made. Injured Krishnappa was taken to the hospital, but he was declared dead.