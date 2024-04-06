The 48-page Congress Party's Manifesto with a tagline 'Haath Badlega Halaat' (Hand to Change the Circumstances), however, missed the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), which had propelled the party back to power in Himachal Pradesh.

But P. Chidambaram, manifesto Drafting Committee chairman, begs to differ explaining that OPS was one of the key election themes in Assembly elections. "It (OPS) is not missing as such. A new development has taken place. The government has decided to review NPS...Government has come around to the view. So it is premature to comment now," he said justifying the omission.

Otherwise, Congress manifesto 'Nyay Patra' promised to:

Fill nearly 30 lakh vacancies in sanctioned posts at various levels in the central government.

Implement 10 per cent quota in jobs, educational institutions for economically weaker sections (EWS) for all castes, communities without discrimination.

The Rajasthan model of cashless insurance of up to ₹25 lakh will be adopted for universal healthcare.

Will pass a constitutional amendment to scrap the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC and raise it further if it comes to power in the general elections beginning April 19.

Will conduct a nationwide socio-economic and caste census.

Will immediately restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Will abolish the Agnipath programme and direct the armed forces to resume normal recruitment to achieve full sanctioned strength.

The manifesto, focusing on five "pillars of justice" and 25 guarantees under them, was released at the AICC headquarters in the presence of Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot wrote on 'X', "Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge are arriving in Jaipur tomorrow to launch the Congress manifesto 'Nyaya Patra' that guarantees justice."