Former Congress MP Shantaram Naik passed away early this morning in Margao, Goa. The former Goa Congress chief, who was instrumental in helping Goa attain statehood died due to a heart attack. The 73-year-old was a one-time Lok Sabha MP from Goa and was elected to the Rajya Sabha on two occasions. Naik was also until recently the head of the Goa Congress. He will be cremated tomorrow at his residence in Margao.

A lawyer by profession, Naik began his political career in 1967, joining the Congress as a party worker. In 1984, he successfully contested the North Goa Lok Sabha seat. He played a crucial role in helping pass the Statehood Bill that granted Goa statehood on May 30, 1987.

In May, Naik resigned from his post as party chief inspired by Rahul Gandhi's call for younger members to take charge of the party. He took over from Luizinho Faleiro, who resigned after the 2017 state elections, where the Congress emerged as the single largest party but failed to form the government.

I'm sorry to hear about the passing away of Shri Shantaram Naik, former Goa Congress Chief, MP and senior Congress leader, who played an important role in the battle for Goa's statehood. My condolences to his family in their time of grief. May his soul rest in peace.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 9, 2018

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader L. P. Shahi has also passed away in the capital at the age of 98.

As per Shahi's daughter-in-law Veena Shahi, he was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday after complaints of chest pain. 'He passed away around 3 AM" she told IANS. Shahi's mortal remains will be brought back to Patna today evening, and the final rites are scheduled to take place in the Bihar capital on Sunday.

The Congress veteran from Bihar was elected as MLA in 1980, defeating Jai Narain Prasad Nishad of the Janata Party. He became MP from Muzaffarpur in 1984 and later served as the Education and Culture Minister.

The loss of Shri L P Shahi, freedom fighter, former Union Minister & CWC Member will be felt by all of us in the Congress Party. My thoughts and prayers are with his family in their time of grief. May his soul rest in peace. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 9, 2018

Shahi was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in 1980, defeating Jai Narain Prasad Nishad of the Janata Party. In 1984, he became a Member of Parliment (MP) from Muzaffarpur. During his time in the Union Cabinet, he served as the Educational and Culture Minister.

[With inputs from IANS]