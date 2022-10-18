Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday to a warm welcome by the party leaders and workers.

The Yatra reached Halaharvi in Kurnool district from neighbouring Karnataka. Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief S. Sailajanath, working president N. Thulasi Reddy and other leaders received Rahul Gandhi at Kshetragudi on the inter-state border.

Congress MP and chief adviser to Late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao, former state president N. Raghuveera Reddy, party MP from Telangana, Uttam Kumar Reddy and other leaders welcomed Gandhi.

Amid tight security, the Congress MP along with other leaders and hundreds of supporters began the foot march from Halaharvi Ramamandir in Aluru constituency. Holding party flags and national flags, the participants walked enthusiastically with their leader. The Yatra took an afternoon break at Aluru.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a street-corner meeting at MPP School at Minikurthi village at 4.30 p.m. and reach his tent at Chagi village on the way to Adoni for night halt.

He will address a public meeting on Wednesday at Adoni.

The yatra will continue in Andhra Pradesh till October 21 covering about 100 km in four Assembly segments in Kurnool district.

The foot march will cover Aluru, Adoni, Yemmiganur, and Mantralayam Assembly segments before entering neighbouring Telangana.

(With inputs from IANS)