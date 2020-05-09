Even as the number of coronavirus cases witnessed a surge in the last few days, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday sent over one lakh face masks to Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow to help it deal with the pandemic.

"Priyanka Gandhi has sent over one lakh face masks to Lucknow today," a senior Congress leader told IANS. "Uttar Pradesh Congress media coordinator Lalan Kumar said she has sent one lakh face masks and has also played an important role in ensuring cooked meal and ration to over 47 lakh people in the state".

He said state party workers will start distribution of masks from Saturday.

Kumar said Priyanka Gandhi, who is also party in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, had earlier sent medicines to several other districts. Priyanka Gandhi has been active in Uttar Pradesh amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The Congress leader further said that the party has formed several WhatsApp groups under the guidance of Priyanka Gandhi, where party workers are receiving requests from the people in need.

"Following requests from the people, Congress workers are providing food, medicines and ration in several districts such as Lucknow, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Agra, Fatehpur and Prayagraj," he said.

The Congress is running community kitchens in 17 districts and the party has helped over four lakh migrant workers, he said.