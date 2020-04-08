Despite the rising cases of coronavirus in India, which recently surpassed 5,000 confirmed cases across all states and UTs, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that almost three quarter coronavirus cases in India are mild and do not require admission to COVID-19 hospitals. The ministry's remark was based on the data gathered in India.

"It would be important to appropriately prepare the health systems and use the existing resources judicially. Available data in India suggests that nearly 70% of people afflicted with COVID-19 either exhibit mild or very mild symptoms. Such cases may not require admission to COVID-19 blocks or dedicated COVID-19 hospitals," Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said.

Dividing COVID-19 patients based on symptoms

With 537 new cases and death toll reaching 137 across the country, of which 14 people died due to the infection on Tuesday alone, the government is under a lot of pressure to beef up its efforts to provide better healthcare solutions. Seeing the strain on India's hospital network, the government issued fresh guidelines to appropriately handle COVID-19 suspects and confirmed cases in the country.

As per the directive issued by MoHFW proposes three types of COVID Dedicated facilities, COVID Care Center (CCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC), Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH). The CCC will be for patients who have been clinically assigned as mild or very mild cases or COVID-19 suspects, which currently makes up for the majority as per the health ministry data. The CCC facilities will be makeshift, converted hostels, hotels, schools, stadiums and lodges, both public and private.

Additionally, the DCHC and DCH will treat moderate and critical cases of COVID-19 patients, respectively.

"As cases rise, it is important to put in place mechanisms for triaging and decision making for identification of COVID-19 dedicated facilities for providing care to patients," Agarwal noted. As responsible citizens of India, one must adhere to the lockdown guidelines and stay inside their homes at all times to avoid the spread of the virus.