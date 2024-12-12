A Congress leader has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking verification of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used during Haryana Assembly polls.

Karan Singh Dalal, a former 5-time MLA, in the plea sought directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to lay down a memorandum for the checking and verification of the original burnt memory/microcontroller of the four components of the EVM (Control Unit, Ballot Unit, VVPAT and Symbol Loading Unit).

The plea further sought that the above exercise be undertaken within 8 weeks and be made applicable to the EVM checking and verification forms dated October 14 submitted to the ECI.

It said that the issue raised in the petition requires to be authoritatively decided by the apex court owing to significant public importance and ramifications across the country.

"The matter affects the functioning of the democracy in the country and elections being held across the country in various states, and therefore needs to be urgently and authoritatively decided," the petition said.

In April this year, the Supreme Court in order to strengthen the integrity of the election process in the country had passed a direction for checking and verification of the burnt memory/microcontroller in 5 per cent of EVMs for any tampering or modification on a written request made by candidates securing second and third highest votes in an election.The said checking and verification exercise was directed to be undertaken by a team of engineers from the manufacturers of the EVMs, with the candidates and their representatives having the option to remain present at the time of such exercise.

The petition said that the ECI has not issued any procedure for checking and verification of the original burnt memory/microcontroller of the four components of the EVM (Control Unit, Ballot Unit, VVPAT and Symbol Loading Unit) in terms of SC judgment.

The absence of any procedure for verification of burnt memory for tampering shows reluctance on the part of the ECI to subject the original burnt memory microcontroller from any scrutiny whatsoever, contended the petition.

(With inputs from IANS)