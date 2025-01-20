Congress leader cites Goa's 'biased' UCC to target Centre

Congress leader Rashi Alvi on Monday lashed out at the Centre as well as Uttarakhand government over the proposed roll-out of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and claimed that it was not just 'discriminatory and biased' towards a certain community but will disincentivize the minorities.

Rashid Alvi, speaking to IANS, said that such 'unilateral' decisions only weaken the communal and social harmony and demanded that views of all stakeholders should be factored in before implementation of the scheme.

He also cited example of Goa, the only state with UCC law and said that it is a 'partisan and prejudiced' law, where Hindu men have certain advantages over their Muslim and Christian peers.

Alvi further questioned government's stance on UCC, saying, "The debate on UCC has been ongoing for a long time but we still don't know what the Central Government actually wants. It's been implemented Goa and Uttarakhand will also have one. So why not make it a nationwide law? The government should take all political parties into confidence."

Alvi pointed to specific provisions in the UCC in Goa, where, according to him, Hindu men have the right to remarry if their wives are unable to give birth to a child, a privilege he said, is not granted to Muslim or Christian women.

He added, "What kind of Uniform Civil Code is this? Article 44 mentions that the government should attempt to implement a UCC, but it does not mandate its forcible implementation. The government should consult minorities and other political parties before moving forward."

The Congress leader also criticised the Uttarakhand Waqf Board's recent decision on setting up 'model madrassas' in the state and described the move as 'unconstitutional' and a violation of minority rights.

"Minorities have the right to open their own madrassas, schools, and colleges, and to impart religious education. This is a religious right. What is happening now is dictatorship. If you have power, you can apply pressure, but this is unconstitutional," Alvi stated.

Notably, the Uttarakhand Waqf Board had recently announced plans for the state's first modern madrasa, set to open in March 2025. The madrasa will offer an NCERT-based curriculum in subjects such as science and mathematics, alongside traditional Quranic studies. The madrasa, built at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, will feature modern amenities like smart classrooms and a common dress code for students. It is expected to be inaugurated by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on April 1, 2025.

(With inputs from IANS)