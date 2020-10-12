The Uttar Pradesh Congress has set up a committee to inquire about an incident in which a woman party member was assaulted by party workers for allegedly questioning the decision behind fielding a rape accused of the upcoming Assembly polls.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within three days while two workers have been suspended from the party, according to a party spokesman.

Two party leaders, Deen Dayal Yadav and Ajay Kumar Sainthwar, have been expelled from the party.

A video of the assault has surfaced on social media in which Tara Yadav was seen being pushed away from a stage before being physically assaulted by multiple men. Yadav also lodged a police complaint against four office-bearers of the party, including the district President.

Tara Yadav protested over ticket given to Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Deoria

Yadav said: "I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I am waiting for Priyanka Gandhi to take action."

She protested over the ticket given to Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Deoria in the November 3 bypolls.

SHO Kotwali Chandrabhan Singh, meanwhile, said: "A police complaint has been received. The matter is being probed. However, no case has been registered so far."