Fearing that the coalition partner National Conference would occupy its space in Jammu province, the Congress has started a mass contact program to retain its position in this part of the Union Territory.

In a bid to reassert its dominance in the Jammu region, Congress has rolled out an ambitious mass contact program aimed at reconnecting with voters and revitalizing its grassroots presence. This move comes in response to the ruling National Conference's (NC) growing influence in Jammu, traditionally a bastion of the Congress where the party has a direct fight with its arch-rival BJP.

The Congress's initiative was marked by a rally in Rajouri town on Tuesday, where Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra addressed a large gathering.

Rajouri, notably, is the sole Assembly segment in Jammu province where Congress secured a victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections—a stark reflection of the party's diminished standing in the region.

The challenge ahead for Congress

The urgency behind Congress's outreach stems from its dismal performance in the last elections. Of the 43 Assembly segments in Jammu province, Congress managed to win just one seat, compared to the NC's significant tally of seven. Once synonymous with Congress's stronghold, the region's shifting political landscape now poses a formidable challenge for the party to regain its footing.

Senior Congress leaders acknowledge the uphill battle. "This program is not just about rallies; it's about listening to people's grievances and rebuilding trust. Jammu has always been at the heart of our vision, and we are determined to address the pressing issues faced by its residents," Karra emphasized during his address in Rajouri.

A multi-pronged outreach strategy

The Congress's mass contact program is designed to cover a wide spectrum of activities, including public rallies, door-to-door campaigns, and grassroots-level interactions. Senior party leaders, including former ministers and key organizational figures, are leading the charge in mobilizing support across the region.

Key issues such as unemployment, infrastructure deficits, and developmental imbalances have been identified as focal points of the campaign. By addressing these concerns, Congress aims to reignite its traditional voter base while appealing to younger, undecided voters.

Speaking on the initiative, a senior Congress leader remarked, "This is a critical moment for the party. We are focusing on Jammu's aspirations and unique identity while highlighting Congress's historical role in shaping the region's progress."

NC's growing influence in Jammu region

While Congress seeks to reclaim lost ground, the NC continues to expand its presence in Jammu, leveraging its robust performance in the last Assembly elections. Traditionally associated with the Kashmir Valley, the NC has steadily made inroads into Jammu through targeted outreach programs and alliances with influential local leaders.

By appointing Surinder Choudhary, the party's MLA from Nowshera, as Deputy Chief Minister and Satish Sharma, the independent MLA, as Cabinet Minister in Omar Abdullah's council of ministers, the National Conference has made its agenda clear to strengthen its base in Jammu province.

The NC's narrative of inclusive governance, coupled with developmental promises, has struck a chord with diverse communities in the region.

"Our commitment to equitable development and safeguarding the rights of all communities has earned the trust of the people," a senior NC leader stated.

Political analysts view Congress's mass contact program as a litmus test for the party's ability to reclaim its political relevance in Jammu. However, the competition is fierce, with both the NC and BJP vying for influence in the region.

The BJP, which has a strong foothold in Jammu, remains a key rival, focusing on nationalist rhetoric and its central government's development agenda. Meanwhile, the NC's strategy of presenting itself as a pan-Jammu and Kashmir party adds another layer of complexity for Congress.

For Congress, the road to resurgence lies in its ability to address regional grievances, rebuild trust, and present a cohesive vision that resonates with the electorate. The success of its mass contact program will likely determine whether it can reclaim its historical stronghold or cede further ground to its competitors in Jammu's dynamic political landscape.

Observers note that Congress must address internal factionalism and present a unified front to counter the NC's momentum.

Additionally, highlighting its achievements and differentiating itself on issues of governance will be crucial for Congress to regain voter trust.

For Congress, the mass contact program represents both a challenge and an opportunity to revive its fortunes and reaffirm its position as a significant political force in the region.