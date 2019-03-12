With the Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, the coalition partners in Karnataka, Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), have moved forward with their talks on seat-sharing over 28 seats.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be going solo, Congress has discerned four seats, which the party is ready to spare for its coalition partner. As per the formula, the JD(S) will contest from Hassan, Mandya, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada constituencies, reported TOI.

According to the report, discussions are going on for seat-sharing in four more constituencies - Bengaluru North, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru-Kodagu and Tumakuru.

However, the Mysore seat is a question here as Congress will not be willing to sacrifice it and party leader and ex-Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly recommended the party high command not to capitulate the seats currently held by Congress.

The JD(S) is in a tough spot right now after the introduction of party supremo HD Deve Gowda's grandchildren Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Prajwal Revanna to electoral politics and fielding them as the candidates have surely raised some eyebrows within the party. Prajwal will be contesting from Hassan and Nikhil will be the JD(S) candidate in Mandya.