Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that Muslim League is a deadly virus and that Congress is infested with it.

The controversial comments were tweeted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from his official handle. In his tweet, Yogi said that if Congress wins the upcoming elections they will spread the virus throughout the country.

"The Muslim League is a virus. A virus that has infected someone cannot survive, and today the main opposition party Congress has already been infected with it. Think what will happen if they win? These viruses will spread throughout the country", the tweet read.

In his next tweet, Yogi flayed about the 1857 freedom movement saying when the whole country fought against the British, Muslim League virus came and partition happened. "In the freedom struggle of 1857, the whole country with Mangal Pandey fought together against the British, then this Muslim League virus came and spread such that the whole country was partitioned. The green flag is wave again. Congress is infested with Muslim League virus, be careful", read the tweet.

The tweet has a striking reference to Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad, which is a Muslim league stronghold. The tweet that added a bit too much of communalism by the BJP leader has garnered both negative and positive comments from the Twitterati's.

