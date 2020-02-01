As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the second Union Budget of Modi 2.0 government, the opposition party Congress has expressed hope for it would provide relief to the salaried class through tax cuts.

Congress is also hoping for the budget to include measures for investment in rural India besides providing a healing touch to the common man and the industries facing "hardship" since demonetisation.

Chief spokesperson for Congress Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Saturday that the last budget led to crashing consumption levels, soaring unemployment and falling GDP.

"Budget 2019= Consumption crashed, Unemployment soared, Farm distress surged, Incomes declined, Investments slumped, Public spending fell, GDP nose dived!," Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

"Yet, Modiji gave Corporate Tax Cuts of Rs 1,45,000 crore. Let Budget 2020 give tax cuts to Salaried Class and invest in Rural India," he added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoped the budget fulfils expectations of the common people.

"Budget 2020 is the time for NDA government to provide a healing touch to common people and industries facing hardships since note ban. Hope the budget fulfils expectations of common people and provide relief across sections," Gehlot said.