Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has expressed his support towards the centre's decision on scrapping Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

The 71-year-old Hooda, who was at 'Mahaparivartan Rally' in Rohtak recently, accused the Congress party of losing its identity and said that he would not compromise with anyone when it came to patriotism and self-respect. "When the government does something right I support them. Many of my colleagues opposed the decision to abrogate Article 370, my party has lost its way, it's not the same Congress it used to be," he said.

Hooda's statement comes in the backdrop of speculations that the veteran politician from Haryana might quit the party. He said that he supported the centre's decision led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as, "Our brothers from Haryana are deployed as soldiers in Kashmir, that is why I supported it."

He added that the state government will have to give an account of what it did in the last five years and not hide behind the central government's decision. "I was born in a patriotic family. Those who oppose the revocation of Article 370, I want to tell them that when it's about principles and traditions, we should fight for it. What's alive, must look alive," he said

Earlier reports had suggested that the two-time chief minister was planning to quit Congress ahead of the elections in October. However, he said that he would not quit the party but constitute a committee of 13 MLAs who would decide the future course of action.

With his new hit at the Congress, it looks like Hooda is aiming at leading the state again. After Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Hooda has promised 75 percent job reservation for the locals in the state.

The former CM also reportedly met with senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, in Delhi on August 17. However, he had denied the reports.

The focus of his rally seems to be to make him the next state head.

At the rally, his son Deepender Singh Hooda said, "We follow the path of love, growth and development. The path that the BJP has shown in the last five years is that of riots, unemployment and intolerance. Today, we have a chance to take back Haryana politics in the direction that can help the state grow."