A congress delegation on Saturday handed over compensation cheques to the kin of the victims killed in a clash over a land dispute in Sonebhadra district's Umbha village.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said after meeting the victim that her party will pay Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those killed and also provide monetary help to the injured.

Priyanka tweeted a picture of Congress workers distributing the cheques on Saturday. "It was my effort to make the voice of Sonbhadra Massacre victims get heard. I wanted them to realise that they are not alone. I met them to share their pain and promised to extend financial help to them. Today, congress leaders handed over the cheque to the victims," she wrote.

At least 10 people were killed and 20 others were injured when a village headman and his aides opened fire at a group of people over a land dispute at Umbbha village in Sonebhadra district on July 17.

The Congress leader had arrived in Varanasi on July 19 and met the injured persons admitted to the Trauma Centre of the Banaras Hindu University. When she proceeded towards Sonebhadra, her convoy was stopped on the Mirzapur border.

"I have not done anything wrong and so I will not fill the bail bond. District administration and the government is free to send me to jail if they want," she said.

She further said that she just wanted to meet the victims' families. "I am clear that I will meet them," she said.