Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot has been given a clean chit by the party's observers in the states amidst the saga over the presidential election of the grand old party. Sonia Gandhi is likely to get the report soon. The report did not attribute Gehlot's actions to the changes in the desert state. However, the report suggested that important executives who organised a parallel conference face disciplinary punishment. Sources claim that the report has suggested action against Congress leader Dharmendra Rathod, minister and MLA Shanti Dhariwal, and minister and MLA Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

The in-charge and the observers sequentially conveyed the occurrences from Sunday in the nine-page report. According to sources, it was made apparent in the report on the Sunday events that Congress president Sonia Gandhi received from AICC in-charge Ajay Maken that all of the protestors at the CLP meeting were close associates of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. According to sources, neither the Chief Minister was indicted nor was he given a clean bill of health by the report.

The report inadvertently cast doubt on the chief minister by stating that Gehlot's senior aides were among those who shunned the CLP meeting. The disciplinary action committee sent show-cause notices to the three leaders, who were the Chief Minister's close lieutenants, hours after Maken handed the findings to the Congress president.

'You have committed grave indiscipline by hosting a parallel MLAs meeting at your residence': Congress report

Maken has alleged serious disobedience on the part of the three leaders, according to the notices they received. The notice to Dhariwal said, "As Parliamentary Affairs Minister you sit on the dais and are a prominent speaker at all CLP meetings in Rajasthan. Apart from issuing a statement, you have committed grave indiscipline by hosting a parallel MLAs meeting at your residence pressuring them not to attend the official meeting. As Parliamentary Affairs Minister, hosting the unofficial meeting confused the Congress MLAs as to which one was convened officially."

The notice stated that the parallel meeting went ahead despite repeated assurances from AICC observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken that no decision would be made hastily and that they had come to speak with each MLA individually.

The notice further added, "Prime facie, the above charges are an act of grave indiscipline. Therefore, this show cause notice is being issued seeking your reply within 10 days as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against you as per the provisions of the Constitution of the Congress."