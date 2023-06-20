The Congress on Monday fielded former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, party national secretary NS Boseraju, and Tippannappa Kamaknoor for the June 30 MLC elections in Karnataka.

The Election Commission of India has announced MLC bypolls on June 30 after resignations from the former BJP leaders. The Congress has got the upper hand in the bypolls.

The bypolls for the three Karnataka Legislative Council seats are scheduled on June 30 and the last date to file nominations is June 20. So far, neither the Congress nor the BJP leaders have filed nomination papers.

The Congress, which won 135 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections, has got the upper hand in the state.

The bypolls were necessitated after the then three BJP leaders -- Laxman Savadi, Baburao Chianchansur and R Shankar -- resigned from their posts.

Shettar, who switched to the Congress head of the high octane assembly polls had contested from the Hubballi-Dharwad (Central) constituency seat and lost to BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginkai.

Boseraju, who was a ticket aspirant from Raichur was persuaded by the Congress leadership to give up the seat for Mohammed Shalam, who lost to BJP candidate Dr Shivaraj Patil. Boseraju needs to be in either of the houses within six months of being appointed as a minister.

(With inputs from IANS)