As the countdown for the first budget session of the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government begins, the Congress Party is in a dilemma over its role in the upcoming session of the Legislative Assembly.

The 40-day-long budget session of the Omar Abdullah government will start on March 3, and the budget is likely to be presented on March 7.

The Congress, which is part of the Omar Abdullah-led government, has been sidelined by the ruling party after the National Conference managed to secure a majority with the help of some Independent MLAs.

Highly placed sources said a faction within the party is pressing for a more assertive stance against the Omar Abdullah-led government instead of supporting the National Conference government.

This faction has accused Omar Abdullah of failing to fulfill the promises made in the NC's election manifesto.

Sources said that some Congress leaders suggested that supporting Omar Abdullah's government, which has developed "working relations" with the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, would prove disastrous for the party in retrieving its lost ground in both the Jammu and Kashmir regions.

"The party leaders are also worried about the growing proximity between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah," sources said, adding that Omar Abdullah's statements on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the leadership of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc have not gone down well with the party leadership.

Several Congress leaders have urged the party high command to instruct its MLAs to vociferously raise critical issues, including the restoration of statehood, regularization of daily wagers, and the provision of 12 free gas cylinders to households.

They believe that by confronting the government on these issues, the party can reclaim its relevance and prevent further political marginalization.

Sources said that some party leaders have suggested the leadership play the role of an aggressive opposition to fill the prevailing political vacuum in the Union Territory. "Party leaders suggested effectively taking up economic and political issues in the coming budget session of the Assembly instead of supporting the ruling party on any issue," sources said.

The tensions stem from the post-election scenario, where despite entering into a pre-poll alliance for the Assembly elections, the National Conference has virtually ignored the Congress after securing a majority with the backing of Independent legislators.

Since the formation of the government on October 16, 2024, the NC has not consulted Congress on any major decision, deepening the sense of betrayal within the party ranks.

With the Budget Session set to commence on March 3, Congress is at a crossroads—whether to maintain its uneasy alliance with the NC or take an aggressive stance in the Assembly to hold the government accountable for its unfulfilled commitments. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether the party chooses to assert its voice or continues to play second fiddle in the coalition government.