The most contentious issue between the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) before the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra was the word 'secular', which is now a part of the preamble of the common minimum programme (CMP).

The IANS had on November 21 reported that secularism would form part of the CMP preamble.

After it was included in the CMP preamble, the party leaders are saying the Congress didn't compromise on the issue of ideology while supporting the Sena-led government in Maharashtra.

It had been decided that a cabinet committee would monitor implementation of the CMP and the parties would set up another committee, which could be on the line of the National Advisory Committee (NAC), said a senior leader talking to the media during the release of the CMP, here on Thursday.

Sonia Gandhi headed the NAC during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime.

"The alliance partners commit to uphold the secular values enshrined in the Constitution. On contentious issues of national importance as well of state importance, especially having repercussions/consequences on the secular fabric of the nation, the Sena, the NCP and the Congress will take a joint view after holding consultations and arriving at a consensus," the CMP says.

The Congress stamp on the CMP is quite discernible as it got a major say on farmers, women, healthcare and employment issues.

The MVA government has promised to provide free 500 sqft homes to slum dwellers, instead of 300 sqft houses, in Mumbai as well as across the state under the Slum Rehabilitation Programme, with best infrastructure and basic facilities.

The CMP also promises wholesome meals for Rs 10 for common citizens, which was part of the Sena's original election manifesto on the lines of Indira canteen of erstwhile Congress government in Karnataka