Hours after former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's daughter and the Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra compared the Prime Minister to Duryodhan, Modi accused the Congress of hurling abuses at him from its "love dictionary" and said the party did not even spare his mother.

Addressing a rally in Kurukshetra in Haryana, the PM said, "I stopped their corruption and challenged their dynasty because of which they wear masks of love and abuse me." The prime minister claimed that Congress also compared him to Hitler, Dawood Ibrahim, Mussolini, etc.

Narendra Modi alleged that the Congress party had crossed the line many times and his listing out was just a sample to prove it.

"I am visiting my home, Haryana and Kurukshetra is a land of truth so from here I want to tell my countrymen what is their love dictionary and the words they use for me," Modi said. Modi's remarks come days after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's tweet on May 5 when he said: "Modi ji, the battle is over. Your karma awaits you... All my love and a huge hug". Through his speech, Modi targeted Rahul without naming him and only referred to him as Naamdaar (dynasty).

"A leader of Congress called me 'gandi naali ka keeda' (an insect), one leader called me a mad dog, another one called me Bhasmasura. One more Congress leader, who was external affairs minister, called me a monkey while another minister compared me with Dawood Ibrahim," Modi alleged.

"They even abused my mother and even asked who my father is and remember all this was said after I became Prime Minister," he said. He was speaking at his second poll rally of the day in Haryana.

Before this, he had addressed a public meeting in Fatehabad. The prime minister alleged that the Congress has given tickets to people who talk about chopping him into pieces.

He said nobody has ever questioned this behaviour of Congress leaders. "Those who talk about chopping me into pieces, Congress has backed them by giving them tickets and increased their morale because they want to chop Modi into pieces," Modi said.

"I know speaking such kind of words from a public platform is not right. Children studying in schools and colleges, they too are listening to my speech, but they should neither learn nor speak such kind of language (used by Congress leaders against him)," he added.

10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 12 as part of the seven-phased Lok Sabha 2019 elections. Results will be declared on May 23.

(With inputs from agencies)