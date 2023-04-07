Four FIRs have been filed by the Karnataka police and 18 people have been detained following an outbreak of violence between workers of the Congress and BJP parties in Yadgir district.

Yadgir Superintendent of Police C.B. Ved Murthy said on Friday that the situation has been contained and peace has been reestablished. To monitor the situation, three platoons of KSRP, one para military force company, two DySPs, 100 police constables, five Circle Police Inspectors, and PSIs have been deployed.

"Curfew orders have been implemented in the Surapura constituency until April 8th and 120 individuals have been implicated in the case, and the police will continue their efforts to track down the culprits," stated SP Ved Murthy.

The clash between the BJP and Congress party workers took place in Kodekal, in Hunasagi taluk, on Thursday, resulting in stone-throwing and the damaging of more than 10 vehicles. The violence began during a procession led by Raja Krishnappa Nayaka and Shanta Gouda Channapattana, who recently joined the Congress party from the BJP.

When the procession passed through Kodekal village in Hunasagi taluk, where a religious festival was underway, an argument arose over the vehicles' right of way. The argument quickly escalated into a violent confrontation.

On Friday, hundreds of Congress party workers staged a demonstration outside the police station, demanding the arrest of all the accused individuals. They alleged that during the campaign, BJP workers had physically assaulted and thrown stones at them.