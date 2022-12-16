Two days after former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad made a startling disclosure regarding links of some former ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir with terrorists, leaders of the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) and Congress indulged in exchanging barbs to demonize each other.

A day after Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani charged Azad with playing in the hands of BJP and Sangh Parivar, the spokesperson of Azad's DAP was quick to hit back at the Congress chief.

"Reaction of Vikar Rasool Wani after Ghulam Nabi Azad's sensational disclosure has substantiated statement of former Chief Minister regarding links of some former ministers with terrorists", Sujada Bashir, spokesperson of DAP told media persons.

Mincing no words in exposing Vikar Rasool Wani's alleged links with some anti-national elements, she recalled that identity cards issued to some terrorists by Vikar Rasool Wani is an open secret.

A news agency quoted Sujada Bashir said that Vikar Rasool was involved in militancy and Hawala cases.

"Vikar Rasool has become unnerved. Whenever Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks, he becomes frustrated. He doesn't remember his own scandals. A Hawala case is against him. We had requested the NIA to probe the case. Even he is involved in militancy cases," Sujada alleged.

J&K Congress chief terms Azad an agent of "Sangh Parivar".

On Wednesday Vikar Rasool Wani alleged that Azad was playing in the hands of Sangh Parivar to damage across the country.

"Ghulam Nabi Azad is floating such false stories only to help BJP all over the country for the next Lok Sabha elections to damage Congress", J&K Congress Vikar Rasool Wani said on Wednesday while launching a blistering attack on his former political mentor.

"If some of his own ministers had links with terrorists why did he as a Chief Minister maintained criminal silence?", Wani asked and added that as head of the Unified Command, Azad had all power to take action against a person having links with terrorists.

"As Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad was holding charge of the Home Minister of J&K at that time. Instead of forwarding the report to the then Prime Minister and the then Union Home Minister Azad had the authority to take action on his own", Wani said.

Azad makes sensational disclosure about links of some ex-ministers with terrorists

Earlier Ghulam Nabi Azad made a startling disclosure about the links of some former ministers of the PDP-Congress regime with terrorists.

Azad said that he as a Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir had sent a report to the then Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh and Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil about the links of some political leaders of the State with the terrorists but the Central leadership took no action in this regard.

"Since I do not believe in hearsay, I tried to gather all the concrete proofs and then sent a detailed report to the then Prime Minister and the then Home Minister of India. But unfortunately, there was no action," Azad remarked.