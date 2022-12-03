As a massive controversy erupted over his "Chota Sa Award" remarks on the Padma Bhushan award, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani on Saturday withdrew his statement to end the debate.

While addressing a rally at Kishtwar in Jammu province three days back, Vikar Rasool Wani lost control of his tongue to attack his former political mentor Ghulam Nabi Azad for leaving the Congress party.

The J&K Congress chief termed the Padma Bhushan award - the third-highest civilian award of the nation - a "Chota Sa Award" (small award) and alleged that for this award, Azad ditched the Congress party.

"Congress gave you everything. You can not even think of becoming an MLA with the Congress party. It was all due to Congress that you enjoyed power at different positions for more than 50 years but for a "Chota Sa Awad" and crocodile tears by Modi Ji, you brazenly forgot everything that Congress gave you for 50 long years", Wani said while launching a blistering attack on his former political mentor.

J&K Congress chief faced criticism after a video of the speech has gone viral on social media. Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta slammed the J&K Congress chief and pointed out that Wani was speaking in frustration.

Ghulam Nabi Azad's party RS Chib also attacked the Congress J&K chief over his remark and said that by calling the Padma Bhushan award small, the Congress leader has shown his own smallness.

Cong president takes back his word, says all awards have importance

Facing criticism from different quarters for downgrading one of the highest civilian awards, J&K Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani sought to downplay the controversy.

"All awards have their importance and sanctity. I have yet not watched any speech in which such remarks were passed. In case I spoke something wrong, I am withdrawing my words", Wani said but hastened to add that BJP has politicized civilian awards. "Awards have been given to those who were ready to leave Congress party", he said.

Notable Ghulam Nabi Azad was awarded the Padma Bhushan award on eve of the Republic Day 2022. On August 26, Azad resigned from Congress citing that all the senior leaders in the party were sideline and a "new coterie of inexperienced sycophants" started running the affairs of the party. On September 26, he launched his own political party.