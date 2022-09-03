The ongoing war of words between Congress leaders and loyalists of Ghulam Nabi Azad is intensified on the eve of Sunday's show of strength by supporters of the former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

On the eve of Sunday's rally, Congress leaders stepped up attacks on Ghulam Nabi Azad and his loyalists for betraying party leadership at this crucial time, Azad supporters on the other hand mincing no words in demonizing their rivals.

Launching a blistering attack on leaders who deserted the party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad, the newly appointed J&K president of Congress Vikar Rasool Wani termed these leaders as "scrap" and "a useless lot". He exuded confidence that the decision of Ghulam Nabi Azad to resign from Congress is not going to affect the party in Jammu and Kashmir.

To taunt Azad, the J&K Congress also tweeted a video of Congress workers of all blocks of Bhallessa sub-division assembled at the Gandoh office for the monthly meeting conducted on the first day of every month for the last over 50 years. Gandoh is the home town of Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Congress workers of all blocks of Sub Division Bhallessa assembled at Congress office Gandoh to hold monthly meeting which is being conducted 1st day of every month for last more than 50 years.



Bhalessa is the home village of Ghulam Nabi Azad. pic.twitter.com/1ps2LYTHiW — J&K Congress (@INCJammuKashmir) September 1, 2022

Loyalists of Azad, on the other hand, claimed that Congress is finished in Jammu and Kashmir as all senior and mass base leaders have already deserted the party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Stage set for Sunday's show of strength

The stage is set for the show of strength on Sunday as Azad will address the first rally in his home turf of J&K to gauge the mood of the public.

Jammu city is flooded with banners and posters of Ghulam Nabi Azad ahead of a rally. The route from Jammu airport to the venue of the rally is flooded with banners and posters comprising pictures of Azad and his supporters.

The scheduled September 4 is projected as a show of strength for Azad in Jammu and his loyalists are working overtime to mobilize support for this event. This will be his first meeting since he snapped his nearly 50-year-long association with Congress. The public meeting is scheduled for 11 am.

Azad announced that he will launch a new party soon and the first unit will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of impending assembly polls.

With Azad signalling that he will float a new party, several leaders have resigned from the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir.