After announcing to float a political party, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad is going to hold his first public rally on September 4 at Sainik Colony in Jammu.

Instead of announcing his new political party from the Union capital, Azad has chosen Jammu, especially a particular venue for his second political innings after resigning from Congress.

"Sainik Farms" of Sainik Colony is a favourite venue of Ghulam Nabi Azad because from this particular place he had raised a banner of revolt against Congress high command and had organized a first-ever meeting of G-23 leaders in February 2021.

Although the meeting was held under the banner of the social organization "Gandhi Global Family", the stage was used by G-23 Congress leaders to send out a strong message to Rahul and Sonia Gandhi.

Azad had organized a meeting of G-23 leaders at Jammu on February 27, 2021. Apart from Azad, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Hooda, and Raj Babbar had attended the event. The platform of this function was utilized to project Azad as the leader of the G-23. All leaders of G-23 had lauded Azad but regretted that Congress leadership had not re-nominated him to the Rajya Sabha.

Supporters working assiduously to show strength on September 4

The scheduled September 4 is projected as a show of strength for Azad in Jammu and his loyalists are working overtime to mobilize support for this event.

This will be his first meeting since he snapped his nearly 50-year-long association with Congress. The public meeting is scheduled for 11 am.

Azad announced that he will launch a new party soon and the first unit will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of impending assembly polls.

With Azad signalling that he will float a new party, several leaders have resigned from the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir.

Interestingly, the rally is planned on the day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to address a 'Mehngai par Halla Bol' event in the national capital.

With the timing of Azad's launch event in Jammu and Kashmir coinciding with Gandhi's rally, it will be seen if there are more fireworks on the day the former Congress chief addresses the mega event at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Azad has said his resignation letter was just a "tip of the iceberg", indicating that he would step up his attack on the Gandhis in the coming days.