The dust hadn't been settled on the issue of Twitter blocking former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's social media account, Congress has alleged that a similar action was taken against five of its senior party leaders. The Twitter account of Rahul Gandhi was blocked on Saturday, after the NCPCR flagged the issue, of his photos with the victim's parents, on the social media platform.

Less than a week later, the opposition party claimed on Wednesday that Twitter accounts of party's media head Randeep Surjewala, AICC general secretary and former minister Ajay Maken, party's whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh and Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev have been locked.

While Twitter India confirmed that it had indeed locked the account of Rahul Gandhi, citing violation of its policy, the micro-blogging platform, which was until recently engaged in a tiff with the central government over compliance with the new IT rules, is yet to confirm the action.

BJP draws ire

The news of placing a virtual lock on Congress leaders' Twitter accounts did not sit well with the party, who went on the allege that the government had pressurised the micro-blogging platform in doing so.

"So! After Shri @RahulGandhi, the Lord @narendramodi Ji and Vassal @Jack & @twitter have locked @rssurjewala, @ajaymaken & @sushmitadevinc. @INCIndia registers its protest and promises to continue the fight for each and all being wronged! We shall hold on @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji," tweeted AICC secretary in-charge of party's Communication Department.

"The list goes on. @Twitter locks @JitendraSAlwar and @manickamtagore and many more. Doesn't Modi Ji understand that we @INCindia'ns have a legacy of fighting even from behind the locks of kaala paani," he asked in another tweet.

"He thinks the virtual locks of Twitter will deter us from fighting for India," he asked.

Congress even staged protest against the suspension of Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account. The Youth Congress said that the Modi government is conspiring to suppress the voice demanding sympathy and justice for the rape victim.

The Congress alleged that BJP is trying to silence its voices but it will not stop. "The rape and murder of the 9-year-old is not an issue, but the tweet is," Ragini Nayak of Congress, said in a statement.

What was the issue?

Gandhi on Wednesday met the family members of the 9-year-old victim who was raped and killed and demanded justice for them. The minor girl was allegedly raped, murdered, and cremated without her parents' consent in Old Nangal crematorium recently. But the BJP alleged that Rahul Gandhi has revealed the identity of the victim's family which is unlawful.

Following the complaint by the NCPCR, Gandhi's Twitter account had been temporarily suspended and the party, from his official handle, tweeted that due process is being followed for its restoration.